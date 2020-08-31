Fort Wayne Launches ‘Meters with a Mission’

FORT WAYNE (Inside Indiana Business) – The city of Fort Wayne has found a new way to use its retired parking meters in the face of COVID-19 challenges. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says 27 “Meters with a Mission” have been installed across downtown Fort Wayne and will collect donations from the public for 27 nonprofit organizations.
“This community pulls together time and time again,” said Brenda Gerber Vincent, vice president of community and corporate impact at GFW Inc. “Fundraising events are the lifeblood of so many nonprofits, but with the pandemic, large gatherings just aren’t possible. This is a way for local government, the business community, and our residents to come together and provide help to nonprofits when they need it the most.”
Below is a list of the nonprofits, their sponsors, and meter locations:
- Allen County SPCA – McMahon’s Best One Tire & Auto Care – Starbucks, 1020 S. Calhoun Street
- Architecture and Community Heritage Inc. – MKM architecture + design – MKM architecture + design
- Arts United – Lake City Bank – Lake City Bank, 818 S. Harrison Street
- Big Brothers Big Sisters – Premier Bank – The Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry Street
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne – city of Fort Wayne – Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry Street
- The Brandon Foundation – Proximo – Proximo, 898 S. Harrison Street
- Bring It Push It Own It – Integrated Talent Solutions – The Harrison, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- Camp Red Cedar – Carson LLP – The Harrison, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- The Carriage House – JH Specialty – The Harrison, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children – Shindigz – Shindigz Place, 919 S. Harrison Street
- Christ Child Society – Tim Didier Meats – Riegel’s Pipe & Tobacco Shop, 624 S. Calhoun Street
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana – Old National – Lincoln Tower, 116 E. Berry Street
- Fort Wayne UNITED – Ambassador Enterprises – Promenade Park near the Convergence statue, 202 W. Superior Street
- Fort Wayne Urban League – Barnes & Thornburg – DeBrand Fine Chocolates, 878 S. Harrison Street
- Friends and Family Fund for Southeast Fort Wayne – The Find – The Find, 133 W. Wayne Street
- GFW Inc. Employing People with Disabilities Initiative – AWS Foundation, southwest corner of West Columbia & South Calhoun streets
- GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne – Shambaugh & Son LP – Coney Island, 133 W. Main Street
- Girlz Rock Inc. – PNC – east entrance to PNC Bank, South Calhoun Street
- The League – Elevatus Architecture – Wells Fargo building, 111 E. Wayne Street
- Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House – Don Ayres Honda and Acura – STAR Bank, 127 W. Berry
- NAACP Youth of Fort Wayne – Quinton L. Ellis P.C. – Courtside building, southeast corner of Berry & Calhoun streets
- Neighborlink – Fortezza Coffee – Fortezza Coffee, 819 S. Calhoun Street
- Out of a Jam Inc. – The Hoppy Gnome – The Hoppy Gnome, 203 E. Berry Street
- Southeast Area Community Development Corp. – Community Development Corp. of Northeast Indiana – Fort Wayne Ink Spot – Big Apple Pizza, 120 W. Wayne Street
- Summit Equestrian Center – Strebig Construction Inc. – The Porch off Calhoun, 816 S. Calhoun Street
- Super Shot – PHP – The Harrison, 301 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- Turnstone – Summit City Chevrolet – JK O’Donnell’s, 121 W. Wayne Street