Fort Wayne lab offers COVID-19 antibody testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): COVID-19 Antibody testing is available in Fort Wayne.

Passport Health is offering FDA approved COVID-19 antibody tests for those interested in seeing if they have been impacted by the coronavirus.

According to the company, it can take 1-3 weeks after the last symptoms occur to ensure an accurate test, and to make sure there’s no risk of being contagious. Officials also stress that while there is belief that the presence of antibodies may indicate immunity to future infections, there is not enough data to be conclusive.

If you would like to schedule an antibody test or have any questions, please call Passport at 260-432-7018 or visit their website at

www.passporthealthindiana.com.