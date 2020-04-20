Fort Wayne Komets unveil 2020-2021 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Komets unveiled the schedule Monday for their 69th season of hockey in Fort Wayne.

The season opens on Oct. 17 when they host their rival the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne will host 36 regular season games, with 10 Friday games, 12 Saturday games and six Sunday games. That includes the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve games along with a game on Halloween night.

“It’s great to hear some positive news regarding the return of Komet hockey this October,” Komets President Michael Franke said. “Our schedule will consist of 31 Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holiday dates. We look forward to welcoming Komet fans back to the Jungle as we begin the chase for the Kelly Cup.”

For ticket information and the full schedule, go to the Komets website or call (260) 483-0011.