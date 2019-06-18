Fort Wayne Jewish congregations to merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The two Jewish congregations in Fort Wayne will soon become one.

The Congregation B’nai Jacob will merge with the Congregation Achduth Vesholom on July 1st. B’nai Jacob congregation President Pam Friedman tells the Journal Gazette dwindling attendance is a big reason for the move, as well as this past Saturday’s retirement of longtime Rabbi Mitchell Kornspan.

The two congregations have different traditions, so the Reform congregation will meet at 6:15pm on Fridays, and the Conservative service will be held Saturdays at 9:15am, although both services are open for members of either group.