Fort Wayne IT firm listed among top 100 security providers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company is among the top 100 in the technology security industry, according to a new nationwide ranking.

According to a ranking by technology news source CRN, Corsica Technologies of Fort Wayne was listed among the top 100 tech providers and consultants in North America who manage services for the IT security market.

In addition to recognizing security technology vendors for outstanding products and services, the Security 100 list serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the IT security market, a Corsica press release says.

“Many companies have foundational security such as firewalls, antivirus, and system patching, but many aren’t doing enough to prevent attacks,” says Dale Walls, Corsica Technologies CEO. “With the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats, companies are seeking guidance when it comes to advanced security solutions such as those provided by our Cybersecurity team. We’re proud to partner with clients to provide them the best cybersecurity solutions and dedicated cybersecurity support to keep their data safe.”