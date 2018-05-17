Fort Wayne International Airport to conduct emergency preparedness drill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (FWACAA) will be conducting an emergency preparedness drill at Fort Wayne International Airport. The drill will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday.

Officials with the Airport Authority want to inform the public that crews will be staging a practice scenario. It will involve two aircraft that have collided on the airfield. Officials want to stress the scenario IS NOT associated with an actual emergency.

The runway which will be used will already be closed for construction.

Parkview Regional Medical Center will also be executing a decontamination drill as part of the exercise. Hospital patients and guests will be made aware of the drill and should not be alarmed.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations mandate airports to conduct full-scale mock emergency exercises every three years.