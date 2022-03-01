Fort Wayne International Airport launches Hidden Disabilities Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport has launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program for individuals with hidden disabilities.

The program’s goal is to help travelers who may need extra assistance, patience, or compassion, but that may not be obvious. The invisible disabilities include people with autism, low vision or hearing loss, chronic pain, and mental health disorders.

The program is free and people can select a sunflower product such as a bracelet, pin, or lanyard at the FWA Welcome Center to be identified by airport staff.

Fort Wayne International Airport is the first airport in Indiana to launch the program, which started in the United Kingdom in 2016.