Fort Wayne International Airport hosts Customer Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne International Airport has announced they are hosting Customer Appreciation Week as a way to say “Thank You!” to their passengers.

Customer Appreciation Week starts on Monday, October 14 and runs through Friday, October 18. During the week, the airport will give out free coffee every morning, daily visits from their Hospitality PAWS teams, and cupcakes on Friday in celebrations of National Chocolate Cupcake Day. Passengers will have opportunities to win prizes from several local and national businesses throughout the week.

The airport will welcome Icy D. Eagle, from the Fort Wayne Komets, and the Mad Ant from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Passengers can also expect to see appearances from Super Man, Rapunzel and more.

The FWA will be doing some fun giveaways for passengers on certain flights during the week. Each destination will have one giveaway at a “surprise” time. Several flights will have gift cards and items from area businesses such as, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Chik-fil-A, Vera Bradley, and Sweet Aviation. Passengers that are on select Allegiant flights will have an opportunity to win gift cards to local attractions that are popular at their final destinations.

The FWA will also be promoting the airport’s Valet Parking Service throughout the week. Any passenger that parks their vehicle and utilizes Valet Parking during Customer Appreciation Week will have the option to park for three days and get the fourth day of valet parking for free.

Members of the community will also have a chance to celebrate Customer Appreciation Week with an opportunity to win two round-trip tickets to Allegiant Airlines newest non-stop destination out of the airport, Sarasota, Florida.

Those who follow FWA on social media will be able to check-in every day for an airport-related trivia question and answer it to be entered to win. Those who are traveling in the terminal will also have the opportunity to enter by taking a picture with the FWA photo backdrop and share their picture on social media with the hashtag #SarasotaSendoff.

All activities and treats that are offered in the terminal throughout Customer Appreciation Week are free to all ticketed passengers.

For more information on Customer Appreciation week, follow FWA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.