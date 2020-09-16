Fort Wayne International Airport has a brand new gateway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A long awaited upgrade to the Ardmore Avenue approach to Fort Wayne International Airport has been completed, and city officials, along with contractors celebrated the completion with a ribbon cutting today.

According to Mayor Tom Henry, this is one component of the Front Door Fort Wayne Plan, which is designed to enhance the gateways and major corridors into the city.

The upgrades at Fort Wayne International included widening about a mile of Ardmore Avenue, building a pedestrian/bike trail, adding new street lighting and installing a 25 foot lighted gateway marker.

The 3.7 million dollar project also addressed long standing drainage issues in the area with the installation of new storm sewers, eco-swails, curb and gutter inlets.

When the entire Ardmore Avenue Trail is complete, it will connect all of the residences, neighborhoods and businesses along Ardmore Avenue with the Wabash and Erie Canal Towpath Trail at Taylor Street, which connects with over 80 miles of interconnected trails across Fort Wayne.

None of the funding for this project came from the City of Fort Wayne General Fund. Instead, Tax-Incremental Financing was used.