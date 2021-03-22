Fort Wayne International Airport announces spring break plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will be hosting spring break festivities starting Monday, March 22 through Friday April 9.

FWA passengers will enjoy increased PAWS hospitality visits, pre-packaged swag giveaways, appetizer samplings from MSE Branded Foods, beer samples from Chapman’s Brewing and chocolate samples from DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

“We always look forward to welcoming passengers traveling for Spring Break and are happy to offer complimentary treats and giveaways to start their vacation off right,” said Scott

Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “While the pandemic continues to be something we are mindful of and diligent about in our daily operations, we are excited to welcome passengers back to the airport safely, while thanking them for choosing FWA during the Spring Break season.”

There is also a photo contest with one person winning a pair of roundtrip tickets to Las Vegas on Allegiant Air. To enter, passengers can take a photo in front of the Las Vegas backdrop on the second floor of the terminal building and share it to any of FWA’s social media pages or by using the hashtag #FWAwhathappensinvegas.

For those not ready to fly yet, FWA is hosting Las Vegas-themed trivia on social media with questions posted each Tuesday. Every person that correctly answers a question will be entered to win two roundtrip tickets to Las Vegas on Allegiant Air. The contest will run from March 16 to April 20.