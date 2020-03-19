Fort Wayne International Airport announces COVID-19 precautions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne International Airport is stepping up precautions to keep travelers safe from COVID-19.

The Airport Authority is taking the necessary steps to make sure that Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) remains a safe and sterile environment for all arriving and outbound passengers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Fort Wayne International Airport and Smith Field Airport will continue to remain open and operational during this crisis.

“Our staff works diligently throughout the terminal building and airport campus to continuously provide a safe, clean, and sanitized terminal area for the traveling public,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “With the Coronavirus pandemic, we understand the necessity to minimize travel to that which is absolutely required as we are certainly going through some interesting times.”

The Airport Authority is encouraging passengers to stay informed and contact their air carrier with specific questions about their flight.

“The residents of NE Indiana need to know that the employees of both Fort Wayne International Airport and Smith Field Airport are working hard to make sure both airfields are ready for increased business activity as soon as we have this pandemic under control,” said Hinderman.

Due to COVID-19, further precautionary measures have been taken to protect both staff and the traveling public.

Valet Parking Services have been temporarily suspended and all paid parking lots have been transitioned to credit card only in efforts to decrease person-to-person contact.

The Airport’s Customer Service Agent (CSA) program has been suspended through April 12, 2020 to aide in the social distancing efforts. CSA services include the FWA Parking Lot Shuttle, as well as luggage and wheelchair assistance to and from the parking lots and within the terminal building.

FWA’s Hospitality Host Program, which are volunteers that hand out cookies and assist passengers with questions about NE Indiana, have been asked to stay home until this pandemic subsides. Prepackaged, individually wrapped cookies will be available for passengers via the Cookie Kiosk located near security exit.

The Hospitality PAWs therapy dog program has also been suspended until further notice in efforts to socially distance themselves.

If passengers have questions regarding a flight, they should contact the airline directly via their websites, customer service departments and social media. The airline contact information can also be found on FWA’s website.

To stay up to date with the most current information at FWA, please follow Fort Wayne International Airport on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.