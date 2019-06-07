Fort Wayne insurance company expanding, adding jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County will see up to 100 more jobs by 2022.

Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company will be expanding its headquarters in Fort Wayne. The company made that announcement this morning, saying it’s due to a recent expansion of services and increased customer need.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the company will invest $25.5-million to add 88,000 square feet to its existing facility on Brotherhood Way, making room for a total of 300 new employees in the future.

The company insures more than 60,000 ministries in 47 states and D.C.