Fort Wayne, Indy on list of cities with most “bed bugs” reports

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Two cities in Indiana are on a list that most people consider gross and undesirable. Indianapolis is 9th worst in the country for bed bugs, said a study by Orkin. That’s up five spots from last year. Fort Wayne also made the list.

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

Bed bugs, which are typically 4-5 mm in length and red to dark brown in color, can travel from place to place with ease, including luggage, purses and other belongings, said a news release from Orkin. Normally nocturnal, bed bugs will come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping or quietly resting humans.

Places where bed bugs are found:

Single-family homes (91 percent), apartments/condominiums (89 percent) and hotels/motels (68 percent).

They’re also expensive to get rid of. Hotels spend an average of $6,383 per bed bug incident, said the “Bugs Without Borders Survey” by the National Pest Management Association.