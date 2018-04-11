Fort Wayne, Indianapolis attorneys nominated for US bench

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): President Donald Trump has nominated attorneys Holly Brady of Fort Wayne and J.P. Hanlon of Indianapolis to serve as federal judges in the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana.

Sens. Todd Young and Joe Donnelly jointly announced the nominations Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brady would serve in the Northern District. She’s a partner in the Fort Wayne law firm of Haller & Colvin, where she focuses on civil, employment, and labor litigation.

Hanlon would serve in the Southern District. He’s a partner in the Indianapolis office of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, where he co-chairs its white-collar defense and investigations practice. He’s a former federal prosecutor and clerked for Northern District federal Judge Robert Miller Jr.

Both Brady and Hanlon graduated from the Valparaiso University School of Law.