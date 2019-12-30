Fort Wayne Inauguration Day set for Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Wednesday will be a historic inauguration day for Fort Wayne.

For the first time ever, a black woman will be sworn in onto the Fort Wayne City Council… two of them, in fact.

Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers will become the two newest members of the Council, taking the 6th district and At-Large seats respectively. They’ll be sworn in along Mayor Tom Henry, City Clerk Lana Keesling, and seven others on the council – all returning members – at noon on New Year’s Day at the Arts United Center on East Main Street.

The event is open to the public. Find full details here.