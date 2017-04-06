Fort Wayne hosting plenty of weekend events

It’s supposed to be a beautiful spring weekend in Fort Wayne, and there are plenty of things to do if you’re looking to get out of the house.

Jessa Campbell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Visit Fort Wayne, says the weekend’s activities start with a special concert at the Memorial Coliseum Friday night:

“If you’re a Harry Potter lover, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will be playing the score of the first film, while the film itself plays on a giant screen. That starts at 7:30pm.”

Saturday, it’s the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ first game of the season, as well as the return of the Botanical Conservatory’s annual butterfly exhibit, and the regular season finale for the Fort Wayne Komets.

Find a list of this weekend’s activities here.