Fort Wayne to host second annual Indiana Arts Homecoming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) has announce3d that Fort Wayne will host the second annual Indiana Arts Homecoming.

This statewide convening of artists, arts educators, arts administrators, advocates, and community leaders will be October 18th and 19th at the Fort Wayne Arts Campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

“The response to the inaugural event was beyond expectation, and confirmation that communities of all sizes recognize the great potential in developing partnerships involving the arts in their community development efforts,” said Lewis C. Ricci, IAC Executive Director. “Fort Wayne has a thriving arts community, and development of the downtown arts campus is a shining example of a community arts partnership.”

The theme for the 2018 Indiana Arts Homecoming is Quality of Place for a Vibrant Indiana, and will explore the broad role the arts play in community development, the intersection with economic development, and the impact for the state.

Registration for the 2018 Indiana Arts Homecoming will open soon. Interested attendees can RSVP at the Homecoming Facebook Page.