Fort Wayne to host NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals in 2020, other tournaments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will be hosting a portion of the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament in 2020.

Purdue University Fort Wayne will host the NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, according to an announcement made by IPFW and community officials Tuesday afternoon.

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 84 of the NCAA’s 90 championships.

The city had put in bids to host NCAA championship events between 2018 and 2022.

Manchester University was also selected to host the men’s basketball Division III Final Four in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dates are March 15-16 (2019); March 18-19 (2020); March 19-20 (2021); and March 20-21 (2022). The successful bid process concludes what will be a 23-year stay in Salem, Virginia, at the end of 2017-18.

Visit Fort Wayne estimates that the economic impact for the local community will be $575,000 for each of the four years that the event was awarded to Fort Wayne.