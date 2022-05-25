Fort Wayne History Center unveils renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society has announced “First Impressions,” the first phase of renovations to The History Center. Over the last 10 years, the museum says it has undergone more than $3 million in capital projects designed to stabilize major systems, beautify core structural components and improve educational elements.

The center says the newly-renovated spaces will form visitors’ ‘first impressions’ through the front entryway, welcome center, orientation theater, rotating gallery and principal concourse. More than 60% of the space on the museum’s first floor will be remodeled through the initiative.

“We want our first impressions to make lasting impressions of a welcoming educational environment through appealing, interactive and modern presentations,” said Executive Director Todd Maxwell Pelfrey. “Providing the community with a view of emerging stories, particularly those from the 20th and early 21st centuries, will also be paramount in the forthcoming upgrades. We believe in a spirit of continuous improvement, and we owe it to our community to honor our culture and heritage by positioning the History Center for success and relevance, now and in the future.”

With more than one-half-million-dollars raised, the museum says “First Impressions” is the largest exclusively private capital campaign in its history.

The center relocated to its current headquarters, the historic 1893 Old City Hall Building, in 1980. The museum says the entire renovation project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.