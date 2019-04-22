Fort Wayne graduate to be inducted in Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A Northrop High School graduate will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

1993 Fort Wayne Northrop graduate Leslie Johnson will be among 12 inductees at the organization’s 18th Women’s Awards Banquet Saturday at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

Johnson was an Indiana All-Star and high school All-American, finishing her high school career as 7th highest scorer in IHSAA girls basketball history, according to the Journal Gazette. Johnson won three SAC championships.

In addition to the inductees, 17 women will be recognized as members of the Hall’s 2019 Silver Anniversary Team. A free public reception at the event will be held from 11am to 1pm.