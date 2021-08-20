Fort Wayne GM Plant to hold job fair Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): General Motors will be holding a job fair in Fort Wayne next week.

The Fort Wayne Assembly Plant has more than 200 openings and will be hosting a job fair with on-site interviews Wednesday, August 25th from 10am to 4pm at the Fort Wayne Urban League on South Hanna Street.

The company says there will be on the spot hiring for part-time temporary production workers at a starting wage of $16.67 per hour, with eligibility for vacation, holiday pay, and healthcare coverage starting after 90 days.

You can find full job details and apply ahead of time through this link.