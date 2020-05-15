Fort Wayne GM plant set to reopen next week

By
AP News
-
(Supplied/General Motors)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP/WOWO): Defying a wave of layoffs that has sent the U.S. job market into its worst catastrophe on record, at least one major industry is making a comeback:

Tens of thousands of auto workers are returning to factories that have been shuttered since mid-March due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. The auto industry is among the first major sectors of the economy to restart its engine.

About 133,000 U.S. workers – just over half of the industry’s workforce before the pandemic – are expected to pour back into assembly plants that will open in the coming week, including first-shift workers at the Fort Wayne General Motors Assembly Plant, according to Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

A staggering 36 million people have now sought jobless aid in just the two months since the virus first forced businesses to close down and shrink their workforces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here