Fort Wayne girl gets “Make A Wish” parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 3-year-old Fort Wayne girl got a special parade in her honor over the weekend.

Olivia battles a nervous system disorder. Jenny Boyd of Make-A-Wish tells WOWO News the girl was given a chance to have a wish come true:

“She originally wanted to go to Disney World, but when COVID-19 hit, she had the option to either postpone her trip or to choose another wish instead,” Boyd says. “She opted for an online shopping spree, where she could get Barbie dolls, toys, and some dress-up clothing.”

She also got a special parade from family, friends, and local first responders, who drove past her home Saturday afternoon.