Fort Wayne gets low marks in LGBTQ study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne is getting poor marks in a study on offering protections for citizens in the LGBTQ community.

A study released Thursday by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Fort Wayne a score of 40 out of 100 when it comes to the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning citizens in municipal law and policy.

To compare, Bloomington got a perfect score, Indianapolis got an 89, and South Bend got a 70, according to the Journal Gazette.

City spokesman John Perlich says the city is committed to being a “welcoming and inclusive city” that works “each day to support equality.”