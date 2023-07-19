Fort Wayne gas station robbed at gunpoint, beer stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An armed robbery occurred early Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station on the city’s northeast side.
Around 4:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the 6300 block of East State Boulevard near Georgetown Square, three men stole beer from the station and when the clerk tried to stop them from leaving with the beer, they threatened the clerk with a gun.
According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, no shots were fired, and the suspects fled with the stolen beer.
While i can not condone this behaviour.. i suppose i can understand it.
Beer prices have gotten out of control! …as has every other thing in this country!
They are all over-inflated, because of the governments inability to understand economics & the interaction it has with its dependents.
Now my flippin’ case of beer went from $15.25 to $19.25!
It surely hasn’t gotten $4.00 better..
…sucks to have morals.. ’cause i really don’t want to switch from IPS’s to light beers, which is like robbing from MYSELF!