Fort Wayne gas station robbed at gunpoint, beer stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An armed robbery occurred early Wednesday morning at a Shell gas station on the city’s northeast side.

Around 4:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station on the 6300 block of East State Boulevard near Georgetown Square, three men stole beer from the station and when the clerk tried to stop them from leaving with the beer, they threatened the clerk with a gun.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, no shots were fired, and the suspects fled with the stolen beer.