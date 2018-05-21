Fort Wayne gas prices near $3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The average price for a gallon of gas in Fort Wayne is just below $3.

Prices in the Summit City went up 20 cents in the past week, averaging $2.97 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 Fort Wayne gas stations. The national average hit $3 briefly over the weekend, but is currently sitting at $2.92.

Summer travel is expected to drop as a result of the higher prices, according to GasBuddy’s 2018 Summer Travel survey, with only 58% of respondents saying they’ll take a road trip this summer.

That’s down 24% from last year, and most of them are citing high gas prices as the reason. Prices went up in 49 out of 50 states last week.