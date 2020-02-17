Fort Wayne gas prices jump 18 cents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You might be feeling a little more pain at the pump today.

Gas prices in Fort Wayne have gone up 18 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.48 today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 201 area gas stations.

The national average went up slightly to $2.43.

Analyst Patrick DeHaan says oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were considering cutting global oil production for several months to offset the decline in demand due to the coronavirus, which has slashed oil demand in China.