Fort Wayne gang member sentenced for role in shooting, racketeering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man involved in a 2014 shooting in Fort Wayne will spend the next 24 years in prison.

US District Court Judge Damon Leichty sentenced 27-year-old Demetri Beachem Friday for committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering. Beachem, identified as a member of the “2500” street gang, was also given a two year probation sentence for after he is released.

According to court documents, 2500 and members of the “Grit Gang” based in Bloomington were working together in drug and firearms trafficking when they received an insulting video from rival gang members on social media back in October 2014. Several of the defendants then went to a house where these rivals were, and opened fire once they saw their intended victims come outside.

Approximately 50 rounds were fired, hitting both the house they were aiming for and a neighboring house, and one person suffered minor injuries.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; and three counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The other members sentenced were:

William D. Beamon, aka “Lil’ Will,” 28, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who was sentenced to a total of 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release;

Kyombe D. Bolden, “aka Pudge,” 30, of Bloomington, Indiana, who was sentenced to a total of 324 months (27 years) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release; and

Ronnie D. Burrus, “aka Ronnie Robinson, Ronnie Burris and Yung Ron,” 28, of Fort Wayne and Bloomington, Indiana, who was sentenced to a total of 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.

“The Attorney General has instructed U.S. Attorneys to prosecute violent criminals who, too often, imperil the lives and safety of law-abiding citizens. This prosecution shows that this Office will vigorously prosecute persons who commit violent crimes in the Northern District of Indiana”, said United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

“This defendant and his fellow gang members terrorized innocent community members through their violent activity and this sentence not only makes clear the serious consequences of participating in gang activity, but also ensures their reign of terror is over,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “It also should send a clear message that if you are peddling guns and drugs in our communities, the FBI and our partners are coming for you.”

The multi-agency investigation involved the FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, Allen County Police Department, Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police. They were assisted by Bloomington Police, the ISP laboratory division, and the FWPD’s Detective Bureau and Gang and Violent Crimes Unit.