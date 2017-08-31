Fort Wayne Firefighters raise $107,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): They filled the boot.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department held their “fill the boot” campaign last weekend, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association by collecting cash and spare change donations at busy city intersections.

The Journal Gazette reports the campaign was a success, as they raised $107,554. That’s only $60 less than what they brought in last year.

The money will go to local care centers, and send kids with the disease to a special summer camp. Fort Wayne has raised more than $1-million for the MDA through the campaign over the past 20 years.