Fort Wayne Firefighters pull man from St. Joseph River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Firefighters had to pull a body from a river Monday morning.

Rescue crews were called to a home on Foxcross Court, south of St. Joe Center Road, after a man was spotted in the St. Joseph River at about 9:50am. Responders set up multiple vantage points and were able to pull the man out at around 10am, treating him immediately on the shore and getting him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured, but the man’s name has not been released.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating.