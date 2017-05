FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne firefighters fought their second vacant house fire in three days this morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home on Forest Glen Court, just southwest of Jehl Park, shortly before 2am. When they arrived they found flames at the rear of the building that had spread to the interior and roof of the home.

The fire was brought under control in less than a half hour, and nobody was injured.