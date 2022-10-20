Fort Wayne fire fighter injured in Thursday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – FWFD fire fighters responded to the 5500 block of Lois Lane shortly after 10 a.m.

Nobody was home at the time. A small fire was found in a back bedroom and was under control in less than 25 minutes, with neighbors evacuated as a precaution.

One fire fighter was injured and transported to a local hospital.

FWFD Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Adam O’Connor tells WOWO News that the injured fire fighter is being treated for a minor injury and is expected to make a full recovery.