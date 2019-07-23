Fort Wayne Fire Department to distribute free smoke detectors Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you’re in need of a working smoke detector, you’re in luck.

A free Smoke Detector Distribution and Installation Blitz will take place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Weisser Park Youth Center (802 Eckart Street).

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is partnering with Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition in an effort to ensure community residents have working smoke detectors, which are the number one line of defense in the event of a home fire.

Fort Wayne residents who would like to request a free smoke detector, and home installation, can fill out an application at fortwaynefiredepartment.org.