Fort Wayne Fire Captain Eric Balliet laid to rest

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Fire Captain Eric Balliet was be laid to rest Wednesday.

Hundreds attended his funeral earlier in the day at First Assembly of God located on West Washington Center Road. It was followed by a procession, then a burial at Huntertown Cemetery at the corner of West Cedar Canyons Road and Dunton Road.

41-year-old Balliet died September 27th after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise.

RELATED: Fort Wayne Firefighter dies while on duty

Governor Eric Holcomb has called for all flags in Allen County to be flown at half-staff until Friday, Oct. 6th in honor of the 19-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

RELATED: Eric Balliet remembered for work with burn victims

According to a statement released by Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters president Jeremy Bush, numerous individuals have expressed interest in delivering and preparing meals to the family. If you would like to help, a list of their requests has been uploaded to a meal delivery app. You can follow the link below if you are interested in assisting.

http://www.takethemameal.com/meals.php?t=FCDJ3084&v=afe6643abb#

Additionally, the family respectfully requests that anyone wanting to visit or assist in any way to contact Andy Pfeiffer prior to showing up.

Andrew Pfeiffer 260-385-1168.