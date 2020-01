FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s new semi-pro soccer team is holding its first round of tryouts.

The Fort Wayne Football Club, or Fort Wayne FC, held its first day of tryouts yesterday at the Plex South on Engle Road. Today is day two of tryouts as the team prepares for play in the National Premier Soccer League this May.

Tryout sessions are from 2pm to 6pm; you’ll need to pay a $75 fee and fill out some waivers first by visiting the team’s website.