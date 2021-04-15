Fort Wayne FC delays Women’s team, launches ticket sales for Men’s team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pro soccer team looking to start play in Fort Wayne this year says the women’s version of the team will have to wait until 2022.

The Fort Wayne Football Club plans to compete in its inaugural USL League Two season this year at Shields Field, but those looking forward to a Women’s team, which was also expected to take the field this year, will have to wait.

Tryouts are now set for January, with the team blaming a shift in the collegiate soccer schedule as the reason for the delay.

Individual Game Day tickets for the men’s team are now on sale at FortWayneFC.com/Tickets.