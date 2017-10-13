Fort Wayne family searching for missing therapy dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne family is hoping someone knows what happened to their missing therapy dog.

“Tucker” is a dog trained to help her owner, Unique Wesley, with anxiety and depression. Wesley tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 since the dog went missing Sunday, her health has been in decline.

The dog has what are described as “serious” food allergies so they’re hoping to find him soon. The dog is a chocolate brown pit bull with a white chest, and was last seen near Bishop Luers High School.

If you’ve seen the dog, call one of the following numbers:

Unique Wesley – 260-452-8347

Angela Cantu – 260-450-3408

Dom Wesley – 260-615-7085