Fort Wayne family says mailbox was set on fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne family came home from vacation to find their mailbox had been set on fire.

The Manley’s opened the mailbox to find half the mail was completely burnt, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Lance and Jennifer Manley told ABC 21 they had a hard time understanding why someone would do this and say they love their neighborhood, located on the city’s southwest side.

The Manley’s filed a police report and alerted the post office of the crime. Luckily, nothing important was damaged besides paperwork from the doctor’s office.

The parents explained the most difficult part of the experience was explaining the situation to their children.