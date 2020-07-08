Fort Wayne Facebook group promotes businesses requiring masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you want to shop in Fort Wayne, but only at places that require customers to wear face coverings due to the spread of COVID-19, a new Facebook group is pointing out such businesses.

It’s called “Mask Up Fort Wayne!”, and was started by a pair of local teachers, according to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, to promote local establishments that go beyond the state’s requirements for businesses to be up and running during the pandemic.

More than 350 people have joined the group, which is open to anyone with a Facebook account, since it launched on July 1st. You can find it here.