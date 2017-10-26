Fort Wayne entrepreneurs competing in national business challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne entrepreneurs are competing in the finals of a national business challenge today.

Marna Pacheco and Susan Hickock, co-founders of Fort Wayne-based CapeAble Sensory Products LLC, are taking part in the InnovateHER Business Challenge’s National Pitch Competition in Washington, DC today.

CapeAble Sensory Products produces weighted blankets for better sleep, fashionable weighted wearables, and sensory-enrichment tools. The company was one of 10 finalists. First place will receive a $40,000 cash prize. Second place will be awarded $20,000 and third place will earn $10,000.

You can view the full list of finalists by clicking here.