Fort Wayne early voting locations changing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Early voting will continue in Allen County.

There were some discussions about doing away with the County’s satellite early voting centers next year, but the Election Board has decided instead to keep them… just not in the same locations.

The Journal Gazette reports early voting will end at the county’s public library branches at Dupont, Hessen Cassel, Georgetown and Aboite, instead moving to locations on four Fort Wayne college campuses: Manchester University, Ivy Tech’s South campus, Ivy Tech’s Coliseum campus, and Indiana Wesleyan University.

Those who vote early at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne will get to continue doing so.

County Elections Director Beth Dlug adds that a new state law allowing more people per precinct means some will have a new precinct or voting location next election as well.