Fort Wayne Dollar General robbed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Dollar General store was robbed this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to the store in the 5300 block of Decatur Road at 8:07am after a black man, standing at about 5’10” and between the ages of 30 and 40, entered the store with a handgun, threatened employees, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking at video surveillance footage to try to get a look at the suspect, who reportedly left in a grey, “older model” vehicle.

If you have any information on this crime, call FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.