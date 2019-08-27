Fort Wayne doctor charged with sexual battery

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): A doctor in northern Indiana is accused of inappropriate behavior with patients.

Dr. Darryl Henry, 49, of Fort Wayne, faces two counts of sexual battery. Two female patients claim Henry groped them and made sexual comments during physical exams in Elkhart County.

According to The Goshen News, one of the women told police in May that Henry touched her inappropriately during a physical exam at Windsor Work Care in Elkhart.

Court documents say the patient set up a phone to record video of the rest of the appointment. The video shows Henry making a suggestive comment and touching the woman’s hips with his rear end, police said.

One week later, a second woman accused Henry of inappropriate behavior during an exam at a clinic in Middlebury. She says Henry groped her and asked for her phone number at the end of the exam.

Henry was charged Thursday and arrested Friday. He denies doing anything inappropriate.