Fort Wayne under CSO warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City officials are warning about sewer overflows today due to the rain.

The Combined Sewer Overflow warning includes the St. Joseph River from Coliseum Blvd to the Maumee River, St. Mary’s River from Airport Expressway to the Maumee River, the Maumee River from the St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Rivers through New Haven to the Platter Road bridge, and Spy Run Creek.

You’re advised to avoid direct contact with water in any of the affected waterways, as it could end up making you sick.