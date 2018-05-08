Fort Wayne couple with children arrested on Indiana Toll Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A husband and wife from Fort Wayne have been arrested in LaGrange County after over 100 grams of marijuana and a handgun were allegedly found on the Indiana Toll Road.

Adam Swygart, 39, and Heather Swygart, 37, were found with about 120 grams of chewable or edible marijuana. There were also three children in the car with them and a .38 revolver in the glove box.

Both were arrested and the children, ages 8, 5, and 1, are now with family. Adam and Heather are facing the following charges: