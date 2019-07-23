Fort Wayne Council to discuss new regulations on sex businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sexually-oriented businesses will be the “hot” topic at tonight’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

Agenda documents include the introduction of a pair of ordinances that would amend business regulations in the city code regarding sexually-oriented and so-called “live sex act” businesses.

Specifically, the “live sex” clubs, also called swingers clubs, would be declared a public nuisance and ordered closed. The ordinances also would require strip clubs to pay an initial $100 licensing fee with an annual $50 renewal, and give police the authority to inspect such businesses.

Find links to both proposed ordinances below. Tonight’s City Council meeting is at 5:30pm at Citizens Square.

