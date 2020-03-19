Fort Wayne Council approves employee coronavirus aid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council approved aid for city workers impacted by the coronavirus yesterday.

During a special emergency meeting that was also live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, the Council approved a policy to continue to pay employees if they’re put under quarantine due to COVID-19 preventative measures.

City workers with a note from their doctor will be paid 100% of their salary for two weeks in the event of quarantine from now until April 14th.

It’s an amendment to an existing city policy that would only have paid 75% of an employee’s salary.