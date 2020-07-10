Fort Wayne Company to lay off nearly 90 people due to acquisition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Heritage Food Service Group has announced plans to lay off nearly 90 employees later this year. In a notice to the state, the company said the move is the result of a reorganization due to the company being acquired last year by Illinois-based Parts Town LLC.
Heritage, which provides food service equipment parts, says the layoffs will take place between September 4 and December 31. The layoffs are expected to be permanent.
The majority of the affected positions are distribution related.
“As we bring our two innovative companies together and assess the needs of our combined organization, we will continue to have team members across multiple locations,” the company said. “We will maintain a significant presence in Fort Wayne, as our customer service team will retain a strong presence here. We anticipate growing our presence in Fort Wayne (in) order to meet our aggressive growth goals.”