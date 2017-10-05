Fort Wayne company helping Vegas victims’ families with transport costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne company is making it easier for people to lay their loved ones, killed in the Las Vegas massacre, to rest.

Eagle’s Wings Air is the only U.S. business that works with funeral homes and major air carriers to bring out-of-state victims home for funeral services.

The Journal Gazette reports the company has decided to waive all of the costs associated with bringing victims of the mass shootings home for their funerals. Company president and CEO Frank Kaiser says they’re just doing what they can to support the victims’ families.

This is, unfortunately, the second time in as many years the company has had to be involved in something like this: they helped with victims of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando last year.