Fort Wayne company fined over fatal manhole incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based excavation company has been fined over a fatal incident that happened last August in Columbia City.

Three men died after being trapped in a manhole while working on a sewer project at the Whitley County Consolidated Schools transportation center.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, an investigation by the Indiana Department of Labor found that Crosby Excavating didn’t train the project crew properly, nor did they protect workers from harm by providing helmets.

The company has been fined $14,400, due February 24th.